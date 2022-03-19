Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley to perform ‘Bluegrass and Beyond’ at Del Mar Town Hall

The Del Mar Foundation will present Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley in a Bluegrass and Beyond performance at Del Mar’s Town Hall on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. This Grammy-nominated acoustic duo features Ickes, the 15-time IBMA (International Bluegrass) Dobro Player of the Year, and Hensley, a Tennessee-born guitar prodigy and powerhouse vocalist who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11.

The duo performed the Inaugural Concert at Town Hall in 2018, and Ickes has dubbed Del Mar “the Nashville of the West” because of the success of the Foundation’s Bluegrass and Beyond series, founded in 2004. Tickets for reserved seats and general admission are available by advance purchase only at delmarfoundation.org/bluegrass.