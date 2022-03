San Diego Jewish Academy fourth grade students Savannah Becker, Ethan Gillman, Max Ludwig, Sam Jagolinzer, and Matthew Lisbona helped run a lemonade stand to raise funds for Ukrainian families.

With help from some parents, local fourth grade students at San Diego Jewish Academy held a fresh organic lemonade stand fundraiser March 20 at Flower Hill Promenade to raise money for Ukrainian families.

San Diego Jewish Academy fourth grade students at the lemonade stand March 20.

