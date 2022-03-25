Acclaimed Native American artists to be featured in Exclusive Collections Gallery show in Solana Beach

Exclusive Collections Gallery (EC Gallery) in Solana Beach, a contemporary art gallery featuring a variety of original sculptures, paintings and mixed media pieces, will hold its first Native American Art show “This is Indian Country” on April 8 - 10.

The weekend show will be held 1-5 p.m. daily where attendees get to meet internationally-acclaimed Native American artists Randy Barton, Nocona Burgess, Joe Hopkins, LX Lewis, George Rivera, Jeremy Salazar, and Cody Sanderson. There will also be a VIP reception Saturday, April 9 from 6-9 p.m.

“10-million Native Americans live on this continent and the art in this space is tremendous,” said Ruth-Ann Thorn, founder, EC Gallery, in a news release. “Our goal of hosting this inaugural Native American art show is to bring the finest Native American art in the country to San Diego and invite all of Southern California to see these one-of-a-kind works of art as well as celebrate our Native American culture.”

Billy Jacks by Joseph Hopkins

(Courtesy)

The EC Gallery Native American show was conceptualized by Thorn, a registered tribal member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño/Payómkawichum Indians in Southern California. As a tribal leader, art dealer, producer/host of “Art of the City,” her artistic vision as an entrepreneur is fueled by a passion for her community. Thorn serves her tribe as the chair for the Rincon Economic Development board and is the chair for her tribe’s Investment board.

“My mom and I opened our first gallery in 1995 in La Jolla and it was built from the passion we have for sharing visual arts,” added Thorn in the news release. “We had no idea we would realize such great success bringing art to the people. It was fun and exciting. In addition to our rotation of acclaimed arts shows we hold in our gallery, we are proud to introduce Southern California to the amazing work of the top Native American artist in the country.”

In addition to meeting the acclaimed artists, guests at the April 8 - 10 show attendees will also be able to enjoy Native American wine and Rincon Reservation Road Brewery beer. There will also be light bites and music.

The 4,000-square-foot EC Gallery is located at 212 S Cedros, #104, Solana Beach, 92075 (it is across from the Belly Up next to West Elm) in the Cedros Design District.

RSVP is recommended. The cost for the show free and open to all ages -- except the Saturday VIP event where guests must be 21 or older. Visit www.ecgallery.com to RSVP and for more show details.