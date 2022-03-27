Share
Batiquitos Lagoon to hold public walk titled ‘Wildflowers and Plants of the Lagoon’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a public walk on April 9 at 10 a.m. titled “Wildflowers and Plants of the Lagoon”, led by BLF Docent Patti Gollong. A free, family event that will be interesting for adults and older kids to learn about the native plants along the lagoon trails. Meet at the deck in front of the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad.

For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

