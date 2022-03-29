Del Mar Mesa Garden Club celebrates Earth Day at Rabbitt Park on April 2
The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club and A New Life Rescue will host a community Earth Day Celebration on Sunday, April 3 from 2-5 p.m. at Elizabeth Rabbitt Neighborhood Park in Del Mar Mesa.
The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club, a program of the Friends of Del Mar Mesa, will provide fresh local harvest tastings, games and giveaways.
The free event will include an opportunity to make a seed tape to plant in your home garden, a chance to see how a seed grows through a digital microscope and enjoy edible “dirt cakes” topped with worms.
A San Diego Master Gardener will also be on-site to offer useful tips for spring gardens.
As part of the event, A New Life Rescue will be bringing adoptable puppies to the park. Participants are encouraged to bring an old blanket and/or towel to recycle as puppy bedding for the rescue organization.
The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club meets on a monthly basis—they have zoom meetings, visit home gardens and go on field trips and private tours to specialty gardens, local farms and nurseries.
For more information, contact info@delmarmesa.org.
Elizabeth Rabbitt Neighborhood Park is located at 6622 Duck Pond Lane in Del Mar Mesa. Carpooling, biking and walking to the event is encouraged.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.