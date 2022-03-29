Del Mar Mesa Garden Club celebrates Earth Day at Rabbitt Park on April 2

The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club and A New Life Rescue will host a community Earth Day Celebration on Sunday, April 3 from 2-5 p.m. at Elizabeth Rabbitt Neighborhood Park in Del Mar Mesa.

The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club, a program of the Friends of Del Mar Mesa, will provide fresh local harvest tastings, games and giveaways.

The free event will include an opportunity to make a seed tape to plant in your home garden, a chance to see how a seed grows through a digital microscope and enjoy edible “dirt cakes” topped with worms.

A San Diego Master Gardener will also be on-site to offer useful tips for spring gardens.

As part of the event, A New Life Rescue will be bringing adoptable puppies to the park. Participants are encouraged to bring an old blanket and/or towel to recycle as puppy bedding for the rescue organization.

The Del Mar Mesa Garden Club meets on a monthly basis—they have zoom meetings, visit home gardens and go on field trips and private tours to specialty gardens, local farms and nurseries.

For more information, contact info@delmarmesa.org.

Elizabeth Rabbitt Neighborhood Park is located at 6622 Duck Pond Lane in Del Mar Mesa. Carpooling, biking and walking to the event is encouraged.