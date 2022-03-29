One Paseo hosts Street Art Block Party on April 2

One Paseo is partnering with The San Diego Museum of Art for the center’s annual Street art Block Party on Saturday, April 2 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will feature four local chalk artists, six muralists, art supplies for children to create their own chalk art and a special activity led by the New Children’s Museum for kids to show off their special talents.

Along with the art, the event will also feature synchronized performance roller-skaters the Flash Pointe Dance Group and DJ Jerry Beck.

The scene from last year’s Art Block Party. (Ryan Kuratomi)

The featured artist this year is local favorite Stefanie Bales who will be showcasing work created for the event as part of her partnership with The San Diego Museum of Art. Additional featured artists who will be creating live art installations include Aubree Miller, Erik Benson, Saratoga Sake, Adrian Anthony, Hanna Gundrum, Kolten French, Thao Huynch French and more.

One Paseo will also be the host location of a Petal Pop-Up, in partnership with the San Diego Museum of Art along with Native Poppy. The Petal Pop-Up is a flower art experience along Caminito Court where the Street Art Block Party will take place. Guests will also have the opportunity to enter a giveaway for two tickets to Bloom Bash at The San Diego Museum of Art on April 12.

