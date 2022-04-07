Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an Investment Club at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, online. The new monthly club is designed to provide tips and insights on how to invest and grow your money with certified financial planner John Weinstein. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents a heart health discussion at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, online and at the San Diego Cardiac Center, second floor, 3131 Berger Ave. Dr. Nassir Azimi will speak about interventional cardiology. Free. Email sdmhchap62@yahoo.com for the Zoom link.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego will host “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature hands-on art activities and games, along with tours. The free event will repeat the second Sunday of each month. mcasd.org/events/prebys-play-day-april-2022

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and Toshwerks present “Spring Into STEAM: DIY Inspirational Herb Terracotta Mini-Garden” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. The event, aimed at children ages 9-12, will offer participants the opportunity to design and color their own terracotta pot and germinate herb seeds with organic soil. Free. Registration is required. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Breath, Bones & Balance” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at 1160 Coast Blvd. Jaruska Solyova will lead the wellness workshop. $25. Reservations are recommended. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• Tasende Gallery presents an opening reception for its Mark di Suvero exhibit at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition of painted steel sculptures along with drawings opens Saturday, April 9, and runs through Saturday, June 25. Free. tasendegallery.com

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a guest lecture with Carolina Caycedo at 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, online. Caycedo is a multidisciplinary artist known for her performances, videos, artist books, sculptures and installations that examine environmental and social issues. Free. bit.ly/ucsdapril8

• Warwick’s bookstore, Book Passage, Book Soup, Third Place Books and Rakestraw Books present author Harlan Coben at 5 p.m. Friday, April 8, online. Coben will discuss his new book, “The Match,” in conversation with author Kristin Hannah. $29 and up; includes book copy. warwicks.com/event/coben-2022

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its three-concert Acoustic Evening Series with Jefferson Jay at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The second event in the series, curated and hosted by San Diego Music Hall of Fame founder Jay, will feature Jay and Michael James, Whitney Shay, and Trails and Rails. The series ends Friday, April 29, with Lisa Sanders, Sutton James, and Yale Strom and Jeff Pekarek. $15 per concert for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

Beaumont’s restaurant in La Jolla will present Dude Cervantes and the Panchos in concert on Friday, April 8. (Courtesy of Beaumont’s )

• Beaumont’s restaurant presents Dude Cervantes and the Panchos in concert at 9 p.m. Friday, April 8, at 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Free. (858) 459-0474

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego will host a public grand reopening from 9:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will begin with a ribbon cutting and include an architectural tour, guided art-making activities and live music. Visit mcasd.org/reopening for complimentary tickets.

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents “The Price” at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave., and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Parish Hall at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. The staged reading of the Arthur Miller play will feature Jamie Newcomb, Eva Barnes, John Tessmer and Steve Schlam. $10 suggested donation.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Beverley Whitaker Rodgers at noon Sunday, April 10, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Rodgers will sign her book “Reflections from Box 150: Chronicles of a Childhood Growing Up on the U.S. Horticultural Field Station near Torrey Pines, La Jolla, California.” Free.

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents the Aviara Trio at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The concert will feature violinist Robert Schumitzky, cellist Erin Breene and pianist Ines Irawati performing classic and contemporary chamber music. $30. bodhitreeconcerts.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Romantic-Slavonic Masterpieces” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature works by Mendelssohn and Dvorak performed by violinist Yueun Kim, viola player Erik Rynearson, cellist Michael Kaufman and pianist Samuel Glicklich. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• Point Loma Playhouse presents Charles Ludlam’s “The Artificial Jungle,” directed by La Jollan Robert Salerno, through Sunday, April 10, at 3035 Talbot St., Point Loma. The cast includes La Jollan Dori Salois . $22. pointlomaplayhouse.com

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents “After the Masters: The Four Gospels in Collage” through Sunday, April 10, at 7715 Draper Ave. The exhibit features mixed-media images by artist Karen Sangren. Hours are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays. Free.

• San Diego Repertory Theatre continues the second annual Black Voices Reading Series with “Reparations” by Darren Canady at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, online. “Backing Track” by R. Eric Thomas will be featured April 18, with a watch party at the Lyceum Theatre, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego. Pay what you can. sdrep.org/blackvoices

The La Jolla Community Center will present Dr. Dilip Jeste on Tuesday, April 12. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents Dr. Dilip Jeste at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at 6881 La Jolla Blvd. The psychiatrist and director of UC San Diego’s Center for Healthy Aging will discuss his new book, “Wiser: The Scientific Roots of Wisdom, Compassion and What Makes Us Good.” Free for Community Center members; $15 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents Opera Wednesdays at 7 p.m. April 13 at 6881 La Jolla Blvd. The concerts, held the second Wednesday of each month, feature past and present Metropolitan Opera Competition winners, active San Diego Opera performers and guest artists who have sung all over the world. $10-$20 suggested donation. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org

• La Jolla artist Edna Pines displays her paintings of seascapes, birds, florals and more inspired by nature in the exhibit “The Many Shades of Us” through Sunday, April 17, at BFree Studio, 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. bfreestudio.net

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical” through Sunday, April 17, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, April 30, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Shuffling The Familiar/Now Not Then,” featuring two- and three-dimensional works by Northern California–based artists Lynn Criswell and Michael Bishop, is in the Clayes Gallery; “The Light That Never Goes Out,” divine images combined with contemporary secular pop images by Lenore Hughes, is in the Rotunda Gallery; and “Liminality,” artist books by Niki de Saint Phalle, is the Max & Melissa Elliott North Reading Room. Free. ljathenaeum.org/current-exhibitions

• Quint Gallery presents “Bounteous: A Group Exhibition” through Saturday, May 21, at 7655 and 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features many of the artists Quint Gallery has exhibited over the years, with styles including California light and space, abstraction, photography, drawing and sculpture. Free. quintgallery.com

Galas & events

• The Visual and Performing Arts Foundation presents its “Beyond Brilliance” gala at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event will feature musical and theatrical performances by San Diego Unified School District students, plus an exhibit of student art. Culinary-arts students will assist chef Giuseppe Ciuffa. $100 and up. vapafoundation.org

• The Preuss School on the UC San Diego campus presents its annual Preuss Promise celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel, 4240 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will bring together philanthropists and community leaders from across San Diego, including UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. $550 and up. Register by Friday, April 8. bit.ly/PreussPromise2022

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆