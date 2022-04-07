Grand opening for Del Mar’s Pie Hole set for April 11

The Pie Hole at the Del Mar Gelson’s store will open on Monday, April 11, with sweet, free giveaways for the first customers starting at 10 a.m.

The first 10 people in line will receive a free Pie Hole t-shirt, the next 20 people in line will receive Pie Hole tote bags and the next 100 people will get a free pie hole. Coffee enthusiasts will also receive a free cup of drip coffee from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with any purchase all week long, from April 11-17. This promotion is available in-store only.

For 10 years The Pie Hole has been a popular award-winning pie and coffee shop that introduced the world to the original and world-famous Earl Grey Tea pie. Just in time for Easter, Gelson’s customers can pick up their Easter desserts like Key Lime Pie and other gourmet baked goods.

Gelson’s is located at 2707 Via De La Valle in Del Mar.