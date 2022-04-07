‘How AAUW Fund helps women achieve equity in education and the workplace’ topic at AAUW virtual event

AAUW Fund programs that help women achieve equity in education and the workplace will be discussed at the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women virtual program to be held on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Zoom room opens at 10 a.m. for a 30-minute social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m.

The public is invited to this seventh program in “Equity, The Path Forward,” the 2021-2022 branch theme. Guests must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room.

Carol Pletcher, Ph.D.,

(Courtesy)

Carol Pletcher, Ph.D., a past AAUW Fellowship recipient, will answer the question, “Did AAUW make a sound investment?” as she tells how she progressed from a graduate student with a fellowship to a member of the board of trustees of her college. Grisel Cabrera, a California State University San Marcos student who was chosen to attend the National Conference for College Student Leaders (NCCWSL), will share what she learned about leadership.

Grisel Cabrera

(Priscila González)

Donna Lilly, AAUW California College/University chair, will speak on two AAUW programs, Start Smart and WorkSmart, which help women have success in the workplace. Past branch president Michele McNeil will explain how she received an AAUW Community Grant to start a STEM project for teenage girls in Kentucky. The project is still running and takes advantage of a local university Space Science Center.

Donna Lilly

(Walter Lilly)

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. The branch welcomes new members.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org