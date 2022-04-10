Share
Events

Celebrate Earth Day at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve on April 23

Share

The Torrey Pines Conservancy and Torrey Pines Docent Society, in cooperation with California State Parks, are hosting a free Earth Day event on Saturday, April 23, at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

The family-friendly event will be held at the Torrey Pines Lodge Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event will feature children’s crafts and activities, guided walks, exhibits, live reptiles, Kumeyaay cultural sharing, and more. Part of the event will be a used book sale. Participants will meet at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. Address: 12600 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, 92037.

The event will also include a beach cleanup sponsored by I Love a Clean San Diego.

For additional information, go to www.torreypines.org.

Events

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement