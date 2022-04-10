Celebrate Earth Day at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve on April 23

The Torrey Pines Conservancy and Torrey Pines Docent Society, in cooperation with California State Parks, are hosting a free Earth Day event on Saturday, April 23, at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

The family-friendly event will be held at the Torrey Pines Lodge Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The event will feature children’s crafts and activities, guided walks, exhibits, live reptiles, Kumeyaay cultural sharing, and more. Part of the event will be a used book sale. Participants will meet at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. Address: 12600 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, 92037.

The event will also include a beach cleanup sponsored by I Love a Clean San Diego.

For additional information, go to www.torreypines.org.