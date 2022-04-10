Fiesta del Sol returns with big lineup, new layout

Fiesta del Sol returns to Solana Beach May 21-22 with a new layout and bigger-than-ever music lineup.

After a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic, the 41st Fiesta del Sol is recapturing its traditional spot on the calendar — the weekend before Memorial Day — to launch North County into summer 2022.

Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the legendary Belly Up concert venue, the free event also includes family-oriented, interactive games and a play area; food trucks and all manner of arts, crafts, goods and services displayed in hundreds of booths. Community performances, including music from The Rockademy in Solana Beach, are scheduled on the main stage.

“After two years of shutdowns and surges, North County is ready to celebrate with this awesome, annual tradition,” said Chris Goldsmith, president of Belly Up Entertainment.

Booked by the Belly Up, the main stage entertainment includes reggae legend Don Carlos; “yacht rock” band Yäcthley Crew; Common Sense; Thee Sacred Souls; Lily Meola; BETAMAXX; Daring Greatly; The PettyBreakers; The Sully Band; Atomic Groove; Bella Lux, and more. The hosts are local surf celebrity Chris Cote (Saturday) and 91X DJ Lou Niles (Sunday).

An expanded concert area includes a raised, VIP platform with a private bathroom and bar, for which tickets can be purchased. In addition, a wristband system will allow legal-age patrons to walk freely around the concert area with the beverage of their choice without being confined to a beer garden.

A second stage, for acoustic acts, will be located at Dirty Dogs on Plaza Street.

“We have missed throwing Solana Beach’s most-celebrated party and can’t wait to get back to this great, community tradition,” said Ron Blumberg, co-president, Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Fiesta del Sol runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 21 and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 22. Free parking and a shuttle will operate from the dirt lot at South Sierra and Border avenues. Organizers encourage attendees to ride their bikes or take the train.

Learn more at www.fiestadelsol.net