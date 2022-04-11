Celebrate Bike Month in Solana Beach

May is Bike Month, and BikeWalkSolana invites all to be part of the celebration. Join BikeWalkSolana for the second Tour of Solana Beach Community Ride on Saturday, May 14. The group will pedal through the lovely neighborhoods of Solana Beach at a leisurely pace, led by qualified ride monitors.

The group will leave from La Colonia Park at 10 a.m. on this 15-mile ride. In pre-pandemic 2019, well over 100 people of all ages joined this family-friendly event. More are expected to participate this year, so come early to register. You might win a raffle prize!

The second self-guided Tour of Solana Beach Scavenger Hunt can be completed any time during Bike Month (May 1 - 31). Over 400 people enjoyed this pandemic-friendly adventure in May, 2021, exploring, biking, walking and car free. Now, in 2022, something new has been added: learning about Solana Beach history. BikeWalkSolana has partnered with the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society, whose historical plaques with QR codes on historic buildings will help scavenger hunters find answers to seven questions about Solana Beach’s past. Take your cell phone. Submit your completed score sheet for a chance to win raffle prizes. The grand prize is an e-bike from San Diego Electric Bike. For more information and to register, visit www.bikewalksolana.org and

https://facebook.com/BikeWalkSolana