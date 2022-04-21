One Paseo, San Diego Symphony pair up for Sounds & Sips event

On Saturday, April 30, One Paseo in Carmel Valley invites guests to join them for its second annual Sounds & Sips event, from 5-7 p.m. on One Paseo’s Lawn. This year One Paseo has partnered with the San Diego Symphony to bring the symphony’s String Quartet to the urban village for a free live performance. The arrangement will feature Jing Yan Bowcott and Julia Pautz on the violin, Hanah Stuart playing the viola, and Nathan Walhout on the cello.

In addition to the music, One Paseo will be pouring sips from its resident brewery, Harland Brewing, and local wines, as well as complimentary non-alcoholic options. Harland sips will be available for purchase for $4, while glasses of local wine will be available for $6.

Guests are encouraged to visit one of One Paseo’s eateries before the event to grab takeout which can be enjoyed while listening to the music, or keep the evening going following the event with a reservation at one of the center’s sit-down eateries.

One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130.

