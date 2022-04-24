Teen Volunteers in Action 2 members participate in event to help support people with ALS

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a terrible neurodegenerative disease. People with ALS lose the ability to walk, talk and eventually breath. Currently, there is no cure for this disease.

PALS4PALS was started with the ALS Association for two primary reasons:

First, to raise the spirts of PALS, which is a reference to Persons with ALS. PALS often feel isolated by their condition, and that has increased during COVID.

And second, to raise awareness of ALS.

PALS4PALS is based on the idea of penpals, and involves people in the community writing letters and cards to PALS to let them know people care about them and finding a cure for their condition.

On March 20, Steve Becvar, the executive director of the ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter, spoke to Teen Volunteers in Action, Chapter 2 on Zoom about ALS, the ALS Association and PALS4PALS. After the zoom, the teens made birthday cards for PALS and put together small gift bags. During the birthday month of a PALS, either the ALS Association or someone from PALS4PALS will hand deliver the birthday card and gift bag.

