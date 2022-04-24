Upcoming local events

Children’s book author to hold storytime event April 30 at Flower Hill Promenade

(Courtesy)

Come and join Millicent as she has weird and wonderful adventures, making new friends along the way. “Weird Millicent” author and illustrator Mel Clarkston will host a storytime and book signing at Flower Hill Promenade on Saturday, April 30, outside The Creative Collective on the first floor.

Reading and storytime begins at 1 p.m. The event is free and books will be available for purchase afterwards. Weird and wonderful refreshments will be served. For more information, message Weird Millicent FB page, or call: (619) 218-1993. Visit weirdmillicent.com.

Book talk on famed WWII aristocrat and spy to be held virtually April 28

Bestselling author Michelle Gable to be event’s guest speaker

A discussion about The Bookseller’s Secret, a historical fiction novel about literary icon Nancy Mitford will be held virtually with the author at 2 p.m. on April 28. The discussion is co-sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections’ Page Turners and the Del Mar Library’s Book Talk group. Michelle Gable, a bestselling author and local resident, will be the featured guest and discuss her story about Mitford, the aristocrat, author, bookseller, and WWII spy.

Registration is required. Those interested in attending will find the registration link at dmcc.cc/calendar, or they may call the DMCC office at (858) 792-7565 to receive assistance.

Gable is the New York Times bestselling author of A Paris Apartment, I’ll See You in Paris, The Book of Summer, and The Summer I Met Jack. She attended the College of William & Mary and spent 20 years working in finance before becoming a full-time writer. She grew up in San Diego and lives in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Find her on Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest, @mgablewriter.

Solana Beach Historical Society hosts April 29 meeting about native bees

Did you know that there are more than 600 native bee species in San Diego County? And that most nest underground? Can you guess what might be the biggest threat to their health and existence?

The answer might surprise you! Learn more about the amazing diversity of native bees at 5 p.m., Friday, April 29 when the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society and SeaWeeders Garden Club host researcher and pollination ecologist Dillon Travis at La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave. Center.

Travis will take a break from field studies to share his expertise on the diversity and importance of native bees to the ecosystem — and to food! He is a Ph.D. candidate with the Kohn Lab, Section of Ecology, Behavior and Evolution, Division of Biological Sciences at the University of California, San Diego. This spring, Travis has been studying bees in remote Southern California areas (where M*A*S*H and Planet of the Apes once were filmed). “I am conducting field research in the Santa Monica Mountains, where honey bees are present, and on Santa Cruz Island, where honey bees were eradicated 20 years ago. This allows us to study how the presence or absence of honey bees impacts native bee diversity and abundance.”

This in-person meeting is the Society’s first general membership gathering since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic. The session will be videotaped for future replay from the News & Events section of the Society’s website, sb-chs.org

North Coast Rep presents ‘An Evening with Groucho’

Award-winning actor/director Frank Ferrante re-creates his acclaimed New York and London stage portrayal celebrating one of America’s greatest comedians -- Groucho Marx. You will feel as though Groucho is back, as Ferrante sings, dances and performs classic routines in “An Evening with Groucho” on the North Coast Rep stage, May 2-3 at 7:30 p.m.

The two-act comedy consists of the best Groucho one-liners, stories, routines and songs including “Hooray for Captain Spalding,” and “Lydia, the Tattooed Lady.” The audience becomes part of the show as Ferrante ad-libs his way throughout the performance in magnificent Groucho style. Ferrante portrays the young Groucho of stage and film in a way that is “nothing short of masterful” (Chicago Tribune) and reacquaints the audience with the humor of brothers Harpo, Chico, Zeppo and Gummo, Charlie Chaplin, W.C. Fields and Marx foil Margaret Dumont. “An Evening With Groucho” is a show perfect for all ages. Dreya Weber directs with accompaniment by Gerald Sternbach.

An Evening with Groucho will be performed at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, 92075. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office: (858) 481-1055.

Del Mar Antiques + Art + Design Show returns to fairgrounds

The Del Mar Antiques + Art + Design Show produced by Dolphin Promotions will return to the Bing Crosby Hall at the Del Mar Fairgrounds April 29-30 and May 1. The show will feature 75 quality exhibitors from California and across the U.S. Appraisals will be offered by experienced and knowledgeable experts in the antiques industry to all customers who want to bring items with them to the show. There is a fee of $5 per item for appraisals.

Exhibitors at the show will present a broad range of quality antiques including fine antique furniture, silver, paintings, bronzes, weaponry, porcelain, Asian antiques, antique and estate jewelry and watches, pottery, lighting, crystal, prints, oriental rugs, rare books, textiles, posters, toys, dolls, vintage designer clothing and accessories and more.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Visit www.delmarantiques.com for more information.