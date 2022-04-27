Summer Wyman art show in Pacific Highlands Ranch to benefit UNICEF

Summer Wyman Fine Art will present a juried youth art show at the The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Sunday, May 1 to benefit UNICEF and their work to support children impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. The event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature student artwork inspired by the struggles of displaced Ukrainian child refugees.

In addition to the juried art show, the event will include performances by youth musicians, face painting and a fine art silent auction.

Contestants in the art show are all students of Summer Wyman Fine Art. Wyman, a former Del Mar Union School District art specialist, established her studio in March 2020 after classes shut down due to the pandemic. She started out hosting small, physically-distanced outdoor classes in her backyard in Carmel Valley. The studio has become a place where students of all ages and skill levels can socialize, learn about art and art history, and practice painting, drawing and sculpture with classes and camps.

The event is free and open to the public, held on the village green area. Face painting requires a $5 donation. All of the proceeds from face painting and the art auction will go to UNICEF. Learn more at summerwymanfineart.com. The Village is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, Carmel Valley.

