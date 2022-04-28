Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• San Diego nonprofit Hannah’s Family Center presents “Your Financial Journey” at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, online. The webinar will provide advice on building a financial road map. Donations are accepted. bit.ly/36Lkcly

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Día de los Niños with illustrator Rafael Lopez” at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at 7555 Draper Ave. Día de los Niños is “Day of the Children” in Mexico. Guests will receive a book. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Earth Day Vinyasa with Kelly Collins” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. Free. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art demonstration with mixed-media artist Ann Chaitin from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Chaitin, along with Beverly Brock, Sharon Hinkley, Daniel Kilgore, Ralph Kingery, Dana Levine, Sherry Roper, Vita Sorrentino, Dottie Stanley and Minnie Valero, are part of an exhibit at the Community Center that will run through May. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Gunhild Carling at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave. The Swedish jazz artist will perform swing, vaudeville and jazz standards. $83. ljms.org

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents an opening for “#RetroColectiva” at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The collection of works by UCSD Visual Arts Department Chairman Ricardo Dominguez will run through Thursday, June 23. Free. Reservations are requested. Email galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• Vanguard Culture premieres the full-length version of its film series “The History of Joy” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, online and at the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego’s Balboa Park. The film features seven cinematic short stories inspired by real-life moments. $10 and up. bit.ly/HOJfilm

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur Hammons and Jim Guerin in concert at 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Free. (858) 551-8772

• San Diego therapeutic singing group Tremble Clef presents “Shake, Rattle and Rock” at 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, online. The concert will raise money to address voice symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease. Free. Donations are encouraged. trembleclefs.com/shake-rattle-and-rock

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents a “Memory Traces: Artists Transform the Archive” panel and catalog release at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 780 Prospect St. for the launch of the catalog for the “Memory Traces” exhibit. Curator Elizabeth Rooklidge will lead a conversation with artist Janelle Iglesias and archivist Anna Culbertson. Free. bit.ly/MemoryTraces

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its three-concert Acoustic Evening Series with Jefferson Jay at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The final event, curated and hosted by San Diego Music Hall of Fame founder Jay, will feature Lisa Sanders, Sutton James, and Yale Strom with Jeff Pekarek. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

The La Jolla Community Center will present the Skylarks in concert on Friday, April 29. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center )

• The La Jolla Community Center presents the Skylarks in concert at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The all-female group will perform doo-wop hits and songs from the 1950s and ‘60s. $15 for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

• Beaumont’s restaurant presents the Rolling Heartbreakers in concert at 9 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Free. (858) 459-0474

• Yiddishland California presents “Jewish Musical Cabaret with Lisa Fishman” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The event will feature Yiddish, English and Ladino songs. $40 for in person; $18 for online. bit.ly/YAAANAApril

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, April 30, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Shuffling the Familiar/Now Not Then,” featuring two- and three-dimensional works by Northern California–based artists Lynn Criswell and Michael Bishop, is in the Clayes Gallery; “The Light That Never Goes Out,” divine images combined with contemporary secular pop images by Lenore Hughes, is in the Rotunda Gallery; and “Liminality,” artist books by Niki de Saint Phalle, is in the Max & Melissa Elliott North Reading Room. Free. ljathenaeum.org/current-exhibitions

The La Jolla Presbyterian Church Artists Guild will present the 2022 “Gifts of HeArt” exhibit on Sunday, May 1. (Courtesy of Katherine Keeling)

• The La Jolla Presbyterian Church Artists Guild presents the 2022 “Gifts of HeArt” exhibit at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at 7715 Draper Ave. The event will include art, art projects for children, a raffle, music and refreshments. Free.

• The San Diego Symphony presents “Brahms Piano Quintet” at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The season finale of the symphony’s chamber music series will feature pianist Benjamin Hochman. $50 and up. bit.ly/SDSMay1

• Bamboo Shoots Productions and Warwick’s bookstore present “Journey of a Thousand Miles” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The documentary by Zhu Shen and Perry Chen celebrates the bond between mother and son. Free. Donations are accepted and registration is required. journeyof1000milesfilm.com

• Warwick’s bookstore and Tattered Cover Book Store present author Adriana Trigiani at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, online. Trigiani will discuss her new book, “The Good Left Undone,” with author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Free. warwicks.com/event/trigiani-2022

• BFree Studio presents “Come Together” through Wednesday, May 4, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition will feature works by multimedia artist Barbara Rabkin and painter Jeffrey Galinson . Free. bfreestudio.net

• UC San Diego presents poet Jericho Brown at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, online and at the UCSD Price Center Theater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Brown will read from his Pulitzer Prize-winning work “The Tradition” and take part in a moderated Q&A session. Free. bit.ly/JerichoBrownUCSD

• La Jolla-based Musica Vivace presents “Self-Reflection” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Sahun Sam Hong will play selected works by Chopin, Ravel, Mozart and Brahms. $30. musicavivace.org/events

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Purely Romantic” at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature works by Robert Schumann, Camillo Schumann and Max Bruch, performed by violinists Ambroise Aubrun and Benjamin Hoffman, viola player Andrew Picken, cellist Juliette Herlin and pianist Zachary Deak. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• Quint Gallery presents “Bounteous: A Group Exhibition” through Saturday, May 21, at 7655 and 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features many of the artists Quint Gallery has exhibited over the years, with styles ranging from California light and space, abstraction, photography, drawing and sculpture. Free. quintgallery.com

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The show includes drawings and steel sculptures. Free. tasendegallery.com

Galas & events

• Jewish Family Service of San Diego presents its annual Heart & Soul Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, online and at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include a celebration of Jewish Family Service’s 2022 Mitzvah Honorees, including La Jolla residents Danielle and Brian Miller. Join the wait list or register for the virtual gala at jfssd.org .

• Bodhi Tree Concerts co-founder Walter DuMelle will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla, to help raise funds for the church’s new Rosales/Parsons pipe organ. No tickets or reservations are required, but donations are requested, with all proceeds going to support the organ project. A reception will immediately follow the concert. Email bodhitreeconcerts@gmail.com.

• The nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen presents the 31st annual Mama’s Day benefit at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will feature more than 20 food purveyors. Proceeds will further the organization’s mission to deliver meals to local women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to critical illnesses. $150 and up. mamaskitchen.org

• The Foundation of La Jolla High School presents the “La Jolla Mutt Strut” at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7, beginning at 750 Nautilus St. The fundraiser for La Jolla High will include a 1-mile walk with pets from the school to the La Jolla Recreation Center and a pet party afterward. $20 and up. foundationofljhs.com

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆