A variety of upcoming local events to be held this month

Bidding is open for CCA Foundation’s online auction

(Courtesy of CCA Foundation)

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation online auction is now live at ccagala.com and features a wide range of products, services, gifts, and culinary delights for everyone (including moms). All auction items were donated by the local community to show their support of Canyon Crest Academy, the “#1 Best Public High School in San Diego” and the “#2 Best Public High School in California” (2022 Niche School Rankings).

The annual auction is held prior to the biggest fundraising event of the year, the spring gala. This year, the Boots and Bling Gala, will be held on May 7. The event will include a delicious BBQ dinner and line dancing (lessons included), so cowboy chic and dancing boots are the suggested attire. There will be a mechanical bull and a live auction featuring “Anna the Auctioneer”. This is sure to be a rousing celebration to support the students of CCA. Tickets are limited, so go to ccagala.com to get yours. Can’t attend the gala on May 7? Thanks to the generosity of Brilliant Diamonds at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, there will also be a drawing for a diamond necklace valued at $7,495. You do not have to be present at the event to win. Buy your opportunity at ccagala.com.

All proceeds from this event will benefit all students at Canyon Crest Academy. Questions? Visit ccagala.com or email Nancy Coker at nancy.coker@canyoncrestfoundation.org. You can donate online at www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.

Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep returns May 10

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents its next Tuesday Night Comics show Tuesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. The show is hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, San Diego Critic’s Circle Outstanding Actor of the Year. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more.

In addition to Lawrence, the show line-up includes: Headliner: Tony Calabrese, Featured Act: Robert Dubac, Opening Act: Chris Espinoza, Musical Act: Shawn Rohlf.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.

Miracle Babies 14th Annual Superhero 5K and Family Fair set for May 15

The 14th Annual Miracle Babies Superhero 5K will take place in person from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, at Liberty Station’s NTC Park in San Diego. All attendees are encouraged to grab their superhero cape and fly on over to run or walk 3.1 miles in support of families with hospitalized infants and perinatal mental health. The event includes a 5K run at 8 a.m., followed by a family-friendly 5K walk at 9 a.m., perfect for all skill levels. On-site 5K registration begins at 7 a.m. but participants are highly encouraged to pre-register online.

Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superheroes. In addition to the 5K course, the event includes a diaper and dog dash, merchant and resource fair, food trucks, games, crafts, exotic cars, superheroes, and more. NTC Park at Liberty Station is located at 2455 Cushing Road in San Diego.

Registration fees range from $15 for youth participants (6-10 years old) to $50 for adult runners. Four-legged furry friends are encouraged to participate as “Paw Walkers” and compete in a “Doggie Dash.” Along with this furry companion race, Miracle Babies will host a “Diaper Dash” for excited parents interested in a friendly baby crawling competition. For those unable to make the in-person event, participants may support from the comfort of their own home, virtually, now until May 31. To register for the in-person or virtual 5K, visit miraclebabies5k.org.

All 5K participants are encouraged to raise awareness surrounding the overwhelming need of support for families with hospitalized infants and mothers battling with perinatal anxiety and depression. Supporters can also help this cause further by creating a team and a personalized fundraising page. To register and create a team, visit miraclebabies5k.org.

Miracle Babies is dedicated to helping perinatal mothers and their families during their time of need by providing transportation, mental health assistance and supportive services. For more information, visit miraclebabies.org.

DMCC panel to discuss ‘The Most Difficult Job in the World’ May 4

A variety of experts will come together in a remote meeting hosted by the Del Mar Community Connections Health and Wellness Premiere Speaker Series on Wednesday, May 4 at 3 p.m. to talk about “The Most Difficult Job in the World: caregiving for a loved one with cognitive decline.” Dr. Stephen Groban will moderate a panel consisting of Dr. Steven Huege, Sandy Braff, and Dr. Larry Gartner. Finding the support one needs while caring for loved ones with cognitive decline can be physically, mentally and financially draining; this panel discussion will feature experts in the field as well as caregivers with personal experience who will help provide healthy and practical ways to deal with these complicated issues. The final half hour of the program will be an open forum opportunity for audience member questions.

Groban is a retired psychiatrist. Huege is a psychiatric gerontologist and is the director of the UCSD Geriatric Fellowship Program. Braff is a licensed individual, marriage, and family therapist who has facilitated an Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ support group for over 30 years. Gartner is a retired pediatrician who will reflect on his own family experience with cognitive decline.

Del Mar Community Connections is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports and serves Del Mar seniors as they age independently at home, including providing engaging and informative programming.

Those interested in attending the panel discussion should visit dmcc.cc/calendar to find the registration link. Registration is free and required; DMCC will email a joining link and reminder to all who register.

Family Cinco de Mayo Festival to be held in Carmel Valley

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the free Piazza Carmel event on Thursday, May 5 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Mariachi La Perla will perform during the event at the open-air shopping center’s Food Court.

Piazza Carmel is located at 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive in Carmel Valley, just east of I-5 and north of Ted Williams Parkway. Everyone in the family will enjoy the all-free Cinco de Mayo event including eating delicious churros, the kids craft activity, balloon twisters and face painters.

For more information about the Cinco de Mayo event on May 5 and other community activities at Piazza Carmel, visit www.piazza-carmel.com and Facebook @piazzacarmel.