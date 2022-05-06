Native Ukrainian leads shoe drive for Ukraine aid

A local Ukraine-born pharmacist is leading a shoe drive to benefit nonprofit Nova Ukraine, collecting gently used and new shoes of all types and sizes to raise money for essential medical supplies and medications. Funds2orgs.com will purchase the shoes and distribute them to third-world countries as well as Ukraine.

Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit that provides humanitarian relief to the country. The organization is doing everything from supporting soup kitchens and medical professionals to helping refugees flee the country.

Novak will be collecting shoes on Saturday, May 14, 21 and 28 from noon to 4 p.m. by the Jimbo’s entrance in Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Look for a blue tent with a Ukrainian flag.

Novak immigrated to the United States in 1996, but her parents still live in the outskirts of the war-destroyed port city of Mariupol.

“I am heartbroken to hear about lost lives of those who I grew up with,” said Yuliya who is now a pharmacy manager at Scripps Health and a COVID vaccinator for San Diego County. “I keep thinking of how blessed I am to live in this beautiful multicultural city of San Diego. I want to help my countrymen as much as I can and hope San Diegans will join me.”

Donations can additionally be dropped off at:



Torrey Pines Senior Living – 13101 Hartfield Ave, San Diego

PureCare Pharmacy - 5550 Carmel Mountain Rd, Unit 111, San Diego (in the Merge center)

Help Ukraine Now - 7550 Miramar Rd, Unit 630 (M-F 5-8 p.m., Sat-Sun 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10130 Sorrento Valley Rd, Suite C, San Diego

Nova Ukraine is looking for more local businesses, schools, churches, community organizations to serve as Shoe Drop Off locations. Contact Yuliya Novak directly at (858) 337-0575 or Yuliya.novak@yahoo.com to help.

