‘Nurturing Spirit’: New art show by The Creative Collective at Flower Hill Promenade

The Creative Collective presents “Nurturing Spirit”, the latest show by the group of emerging local artists that has become an exciting new addition to San Diego’s art and gallery scene.

The artists reception is held Saturday, May 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live raffle and participatory artworks. The Collective hosts new shows monthly and openings the second Saturday of each month.

The show highlights artworks in honor of parents, teachers, and caregivers, and all people who share their love every day.

“Come and celebrate the month of May with us! It is the month of Mother’s Day and a month of celebrating all the people who share their love every day”, says illustration artist and Collective-member Katrin Queck. “Our ‘Second Saturdays’ openings are my favorite part of the Collective. We love the community and look forward to many more Second Saturdays!”

The gallery is located at Flower Hill Promenade, 2720 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, 92014, and open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. or by appointment.

See www.sdcreativecollective.org for more information.