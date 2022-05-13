Screening of acclaimed documentary ‘Bending The Arc’ to be held May 19 in Del Mar

A screening of the award-winning documentary “Bending The Arc” will be held at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center on Thursday, May 19. Reception and refreshments begin at 5 p.m. The screening starts at 6 p.m.

This powerful documentary follows Partners In Health (www.pih.org) and the work of extraordinary doctors and activists, including Paul Farmer, Jim Yong Kim, and Ophelia Dahl— whose work 30 years ago to save lives in a rural Haitian village grew into a global battle in the halls of power for the right to health for all. As the New York Times puts it, it is “a feel-good documentary that’s literally about making people feel good”.

RSVP by going to pih.org/del-mar-bta

To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, COVID-19 vaccination is required. Please be prepared to show a copy of your vaccination card upon arrival.