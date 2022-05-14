Food Drive and Youth Golf Clinic to be held in Del Mar May 22

Youth Golf Alliance, a student-led organization that promotes the sport of golf, will host a dual food drive and youth golf clinic on Sunday, May 22, from 9-10 a.m. at Del Mar Golf Center. The clinic is free of charge and open to the public. Unexpired non-perishable items, such as canned food, pasta, rice, etc., are greatly appreciated. Unfortunately, this food drive will be unable to accept glass jars, home-canned or baked products. All items collected go to San Diego Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego.

Founded in 2019 by varsity golf team members from Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School, Youth Golf Alliance now consists of numerous members from 10 local high schools. With the generous support of Del Mar Golf Center, the format of the clinic will include one-on-one coaching on full swing, putting, and other basic golf skills. The clinic does not allow walk-ins and will be limited to the first 12 registrants. Students from grades 3 to 9 are encouraged to sign up at youthgolfalliance.weebly.com/events.html. All participants will receive free Callaway golf hats, generously donated by Future Champions Golf. Del Mar Golf Center is located at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.

For questions about this event or the organization, visit youthgolfalliance.weebly.com or contact the president of Youth Golf Alliance Spencer Zhang at youthgolfalliance@gmail.com. Feel free to email to arrange a monetary donation or a drop-off for the food.