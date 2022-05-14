Upcoming local events: Del Mar Foundation guest speaker, Del Mar Rotary Chili and Quackers, concerts and more

Del Mar Foundation event to feature speaker on ‘Insights into Medical Research’

The Del Mar Foundation will present a DMFTalk, featuring Dr. C.C. King, CEO of the Diabetes Research Connection, on Monday, May 23, at Town Hall. King will speak on “Insights into Medical Research: Why it is Important and Where it is Going.” The event begins with a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Register at delmarfoundation.org.

Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili and Quackers event returns

The much anticipated and universally-touted Rotary Club of Del Mar Chili and Quackers event is back. Live and in person, the Rotary Club is hosting the 14th annual Chili & Quackers challenge on Saturday, May 21, from noon-3 p.m. Join the fun for all ages at Powerhouse Park, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar.

The event features family fun with a ducky derby, a rubber duck race in the water (contained by nets at Powerhouse Park). This community event is free to attend - adopting ducks is completely optional. Also enjoy chili dogs and soft drinks. A beer & wine garden will also be available for those guests over 21, all of which will be available for purchase. Children will enjoy games and balloon twisting. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Del Mar charitable service projects, both at home and around the world.

Ducky Derby: Adopt one duck or multiple ducks to be released by Del Mar lifeguards as part of a ducky flotilla. The adopters of the ducks that float ashore the fastest will win valuable prizes.

Viewing is free; racing ducks are available for purchase. Go the website chiliandquackers.org for purchase of advance tickets, racing ducks, food and beverages, more information, and for direct donations to a number of projects the club supports locally and internationally.

Opening Ceremonies will take place Saturday, May 21, at noon with the Ducky Derby race to be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Del Mar lifeguards will take thousands of rubber duckies into the Pacific surf, release them, and corral them back to shore. The first ducks to reach shore will win thousands of dollars in prizes. First prize: $1,000; second prize: $600; third Prize: $400; fourth and fifth prizes: $200; and additional in kind prizes. — Report by Dee House, Rotary Club of Del Mar

Earl Warren Middle School to present ‘Seahawk Showcase’

Earl Warren Middle School will host its “Seahawk Showcase: A Night Celebrating the Arts and Student Achievement”, on Thursday, May 26, from 5-8 p.m. The evening will open with an art gallery followed by student awards and conclude with performances by music and drama students. There is a $5 suggested donation at the door to benefit Earl Warren’s VPA programs. Address: 155 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Del Mar celebrates Memorial Day with commemorative service

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Del Mar will celebrate Memorial Day with a commemorative service of hymns and prayers on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. Following the service is a Memorial Roll Call where names of members of the armed forces who died in active service are read. This event is rich in tradition; one that will “stir your heart and fill you with pride.” The service concludes with “Taps.”

Email names (and rank if known) of deceased military members as soon as possible to Vicki Harney at vharney@stpetersdelmar.net or phone 858-755-1616.

Upcoming concert to be held at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church

“Divine Encounter: 200 years of sacred choral music”: Come hear the combined forces of the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church and Oceanside First Presbyterian Church choirs performing alongside a professional instrumental chamber ensemble in their return to annual spring concerts. These programs will each be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, at SBPC and Sunday, June 12, at OFPC. A freewill offering will be collected. The concerts feature the works of Franz Schubert, Mack Wilberg, and Craig Courtney. Visit solanabeach.church. SBPC is located at 120 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. OFPC is located at 2001 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside.

North Coast Symphony presents ‘Romantic Diamonds Revealed’ concert

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Romantic Diamonds Revealed, a concert featuring Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6 in D Major, Debussy’s March Ecossaise, Coleridge-Taylor’s The Bamboula, and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance No. 4. The performance is Saturday, May 28, at 2:30 p.m., at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. Now in its 75th year, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Tickets at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Scripps MD Anderson to host free Cancer Survivors Day Event June 8

Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center will host a virtual Cancer Survivors Day event for cancer survivors, families, friends and the community at large on Wednesday, June 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The informative and inspiring event will focus on living life well. The program will open with welcome remarks by Scripps MD Anderson Medical Director Thomas Buchholz, M.D., followed by a cancer patient story by author Catherine Datte. Robert Bonakdar, M.D., of Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine, will present on using mindfulness meditation to help cope with stress.

Participants can take part in a mindfulness and stretch break led by Scripps fitness instructor Amy Callahan, followed by a discussion on nutrition and fitness for wellness, with Scripps registered dietician Alison Meagher and Shiley Fitness Center supervisor Teresa Hodge. The Cancer Survivors Day event is free, but advance registration is required, either online at bit.ly/3LTtueJ, or by calling 1-800-SCRIPPS (1-800-727-4777).

Visit www.scripps.org.

