Berry Good Food pop-up comes to One Paseo on June 4, 18

One Paseo in Carmel Valley will host a Berry Good Food food stand pop-up on Saturday, June 4 and Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pop-up will feature vendors such as Apple Blossom Farm, Be Wise Farms, Chinita’s Pies & Catering, Mindful Mushrooms and Spring Hill Cheese.

Proceeds from the pop-up will benefit Berry Good Food’s mission of supporting local and regenerative food systems in San Diego and Baja California with programs around food security and food education, including school gardens in underserved communities and food distribution to those in need.

The Berry Good Food Stand Pop-Up will be located near the Koi Pond at One Paseo. One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Place

Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit www.onepaseo.com.