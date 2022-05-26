Bubble Days pop up at Pacific Highlands Ranch Rec Center

Bubble Day, a free community and family event for all ages, will be held at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Recreation Center this summer.

Bubble Days will be held the first and third Friday of each month from 4-6 p.m. on June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19.

Bubble mix will be provided with options to create your own bubble wand.

The event is presented by the City of San Diego’s Park and Recreation Department. The rec center is located at 5977 Village Center Loop Road. For more information, call (858) 538-8184.