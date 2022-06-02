Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “iPhoneography” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The class will teach how to take a great shot on your iPhone, organize and edit photos on your phone and share photos. Bring your charged iPhone, Apple user ID and password. $15 for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-classes

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents STEAM Tuesday at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at 7555 Draper Ave. The art project for children in kindergarten through fifth grade will be a moth and butterfly mobile. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Level Up Your FlowLIFT Practice with Jenny Lampe” at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $40. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and is open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• BFree Studio presents “Painting and Clay: Abstracted Language” from Thursday, June 2, through Wednesday, June 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new works by John Ratajkowski, Sylvia Tello Trumbull and Richard Trumbull. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” at 4 p.m. Friday, June 3, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “A Night in Sevilla” at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, at The Cove at La Jolla, 7160 Fay Ave. The event will feature the Flamenco Sur Dance Company and music by Reyes Barrios and Kambiz. $35 for Community Center members; $40 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/special-events

• The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents “Onward” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 4321 Eastgate Mall. The performances will be maestro Steven Schick’s final concerts as music director. $20. ljsc.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Timeless: Black & White Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” through Saturday, June 4, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features a selection of portraits of journalist and art collector Quinn. Free. ljathenaeum.org/upcoming-exhibitions

• Warwick’s bookstore presents San Diegan Dan Cisco at noon Sunday, June 5, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Cisco is the author of “California Sports Astounding: Fun, Unknown and Surprising Facts from Statehood to Sunday.” Free.

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents its 23rd annual Summer Festival with pianist Gustavo Romero beginning Sunday, June 5, in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents its 23rd annual Summer Festival beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The four consecutive Sunday concerts will feature pianist Gustavo Romero and Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas. $192 for the series for Athenaeum members; $212 for non-members. Dinner packages are available. ljathenaeum.org/summer-festival

• The Alliance Francais of San Diego will open the San Diego French Film Festival at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. The festival, with short to full-length films, will be streamed online through Sunday, June 12. $10 per film, $60 for all films, $150 for opening night and all films. sdfff2022.eventive.org

• Warwick’s bookstore and Little, Brown and Co. present author James Patterson at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, online. Patterson will launch his new book, “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life.” $29 and up, includes book copy. warwicks.com/event/patterson-2022

• Adventures by the Book presents “Book Bingo (June Pride Month Celebration)” at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 9, online. The event will feature authors Ann Aguirre, Annabeth Albert, Kim Taylor Blakemore, Timothy Janovsky, Joshua Moehling and Katrina Monroe. Free. bit.ly/ABBJune

• D.G. Wills Books presents Barry Jagoda at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Jagoda will discuss his book “Journeys with Jimmy Carter and Other Adventures in Media.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

Le Salon de Musiques will present “A Luminous Season Finale” on Sunday, June 12, in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Le Salon de Musiques)

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “A Luminous Season Finale” at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature works by Mendelssohn, Brahms and Rontgen performed by violinists Samuel Fischer and Chiai Tajima, viola player Andrew Picken, cellist Stella Ye Lin Cho and pianist Regulo Martinez-Anton. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents the exhibit “Multiple Insights” through Saturday, June 18, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The group show features works by Judith Foosaner, Jimi Gleason, Theresa Herron, Gary Paller, Mark Perlman, Astrid Preston, Peter Stephens, Geoffroy Tobé and Chris Trueman. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents the exhibit “#RetroColectiva” through Thursday, June 23, at Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The collection of works by UCSD Visual Arts Department Chairman Ricardo Dominguez draws on initiatives and art at the intersection of technology, political activism and critical theory. Free. Email galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit includes drawings and steel sculptures. Free. tasendegallery.com

• San Diego Repertory Theatre presents the 28th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival through Tuesday, July 19, online and at various San Diego locations. The festival will feature 14 virtual and live performances of Jewish music, theater and art. sdrep.org/jfest

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

Galas & events

• The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa will host its first Agave Fest at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event will feature artisanal Mexican spirits, Baja-inspired cuisine, live music and other entertainment. $150. bit.ly/EstanciaAgave

• The San Diego Opera presents its gala “A Night to Dream” at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Hilton at Torrey Pines, 10950 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will honor La Jollans Sherry and Kevin Ahern. sdopera.org/gala

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity presents its June luncheon and grant awards ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. The event will include a three-course meal and a copy of St. Germaine’s cookbook “Dining In: Recipes from La Jolla’s Finest Restaurants.” $75. Register by Sunday, June 5. StGermaineChildrensCharity.org and click on “June luncheon.”

• The Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center presents an event for cancer survivors, families, friends and the community at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, online. The event will include remarks by Scripps MD Anderson Medical Director Dr. Thomas Buchholz, a mindfulness lesson and more. Free. Registration is required. bit.ly/ScrippsJune

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆