Free summer activities at One Paseo include Moonlight Cinema, Kids Happy Hour

One Paseo’s outdoor movie series, Moonlight Cinema, is back this summer following a successful inaugural run in 2021. The series is being expanded to include every Saturday in June and July, beginning on June 4 with a screening of “Encanto” and continuing through July 30, featuring “Sing 2” on the outdoor big screen.

Movie selections this year include recent hits like “Luca” and “Jungle Cruise”, as well as family-friendly classics such as “Tangled “ and “The Lego Movie.” The movies take place from 7-9 p.m. on One Paseo’s Lawn, adjacent to Harland Brewing. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and low chairs, and enjoy take-out from the nearby eateries. The full schedule can be found via One Paseo’s website onepaseo.com/events/moonlightcinema

Kids Happy Hour

Taking place every Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. throughout the summer, June 2 through Aug. 25, the Kids Happy Hour series includes kid-friendly entertainment and snacks from One Paseo’s eateries. Entertainment offerings include magic shows, storytime, a ventriloquist, puppet shows and more. A full schedule of Happy Hour fun can be found on One Paseo’s website onepaseo.com/events/kidshappyhour

