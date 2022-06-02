San Diego Beer Weekend: A toast to local breweries

The San Diego Brewers Guild, a nonprofit organization promoting local small businesses and entrepreneurs of craft beer, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with the inaugural SD Beer Weekend June 10-12.

Beer enthusiasts are encouraged to celebrate by visiting a small and independent San Diego craft brewery—the number of independent craft brewery locations in San Diego has grown to more than 150 in 2022 from only 15 in 1997, a tenfold increase. Participating breweries will sell limited-edition commemorative pint glasses with 25th anniversary artwork. Boetler, the maker of the glassware, is donating $1 of each unit sold back to the Guild.

You can pick up glassware locally at the Northern Pine tasting room atop the Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s Brewer’s Deck.

The event pairs with the Guild’s annual San Diego Beer Week, which will take place this year Nov. 4-13.

“We simply couldn’t wait for Beer Week to celebrate such an important milestone for the Guild, its more than 150 members, and, frankly, all of San Diego,” said Executive Director Paige McWey Acers in a news release. “We are named ‘The Capital of Craft’ for a reason and singling out this commemoration is yet another way to promote so many wonderful breweries and help get beer lovers back through their doors as we re-emerge from the pandemic.”

The full list of participating breweries can be found at sdbeer.com/sdbeerweekend.

