Summer movie series brings ‘Encanto’ to Pacific Highlands Ranch Park

It’s time to talk about Bruno: “Encanto” will play under the stars on Saturday, June 11 at Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park as part of the city’s Summer Movies in the Park series.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with crafts and activities and the movie will begin 15 minutes after sunset. Bring your own blankets, chairs and picnic dinner and movie snacks—dogs on leash are welcome. Parking is located at Canyon Crest Academy or Pacific Trails Middle School. PHR is a smoke and alcohol-free park.

The series will visit two Carmel Valley parks this summer: “Luca” will play on Friday, July 15 at Ocean Air Community Park and on Friday, July 22, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be screened at Carmel Valley Community Park.

For the full schedule visit summermoviesinthepark.com

