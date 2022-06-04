Share
Switchfoot Bro Am is back on Moonlight Beach on June 18

Switchfoot Bro-Am music and surf festival at Moonlight Beach on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Encinitas, California.
Mike Coots leaps from his surfboard in an attempt to knock Switchfoot band member Jon Foreman of his board as they compete in the surf joust during the Switchfoot Bro-Am music and surf festival in 2019.
(Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Del Mar Times
The Switchfoot Bro Am returns live and in-person on Saturday, June 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach. At the Beach Fest, join over 17,000 attendees of all ages in an empowering community movement of giving through a day of surf, food, fun and live music.

Founded by the band Switchfoot in 2005, the event gives back to the hometown that supported them as surfers and musicians and rallies the community to help kids who might need a hand up. This year’s beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School and Save the Music Foundation.

For more information, visit broam.org

