Encinitas nonprofit to host Juneteenth Music Festival Saturday, June 11

Encinitas-based nonprofit Encinitas4Equality is hosting a Juneteenth Music Festival this Saturday, June 11, in the E4E Multicultural Collective & Community Center at 1900 North Coast Highway in Encinitas.

Juneteenth — a portmanteau of the words “June” and “nineteenth” — is considered the oldest observed African American holiday in the country and celebrates the day the last remaining Black slaves in the United States were emancipated.

Lasting from 4:30 to 10 p.m., the music festival will feature performances by funk band Funkenstein; Sound Collage Musik playing R&B, soul and hip hop; and reggae band Pato Banton.

Tickets are $40 each presale or $45 at the door, and food, soft drinks, beer and other alcoholic beverages will be available for sale during the festival.

Proceeds from the tickets will support Encinitas4Equality’s equity in education program, which offers a free service to support education for youth, including a tutoring program, an art program and nine scholarships for underserved youth attending college.

Visit encinitas4equality.rallyup.com for more information about the festival.