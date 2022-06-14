Free outdoor yoga class for International Day of Yoga on June 21

One Paseo’s Vibe Flow Yoga and Lululemon will team up to offer a free outdoor yoga class to celebrate International Day of Yoga on Tuesday, June 21, promoting the many benefits yoga brings to both the mind and body.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the One Paseo Lawn (located behind Harland Brewing,) and will be led by international yoga instructor Donny Starkins. Guests are asked to arrive approximately 15 minutes before the start of class to get settled and to bring their own mats and accessories.

While the event is free, donations will be accepted for OG Yoga, an organization bringing mindfulness and yoga to underserved communities. Full information on the event can be found on onepaseo.com