‘Summer and Songs’ series kicks off at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch June 23

The “Summer and Songs” will return to the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Thursday nights starting June 23 and going through August 25.

Due to its popularity and to offer ways for our community to enjoy the summer, the Village increased the number of nights to ten consecutive Thursdays this year. The lineup includes some of the best local talent in San Diego, kicking off this month with Celeste Barbier on June 23 and Lee Coulter on June 30. On July 21and Aug. 25, they have booked the family favorite band Hullabaloo.

The free, family-friendly events will be held in the Village Square from 6-8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, takeout, or enjoy dining at a Village eatery.

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit phrvillage.com

