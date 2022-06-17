Share
Events

‘Concerts at the Cove’ series returns in Solana Beach

The audience gathers before a summer concert at Fletcher Cove last year.
(Jon Clark)

City, Belly Up Tavern host concert series kicking off June 23 at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern will host the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. June 23 to Aug. 25.

The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach.

This summer’s lineup:

June 23: Sergio D. Tala (Mediterranean guitar)

June 30: Slack Key Ohana with Polynesian Dancers

July 7: The Sully Band (R&B-blues)

July 14: Jimmy & Enrique (world music)

July 21: Fleetwood Max (tribute band)

July 28: Imagery Machine (indie-alternative)

Aug. 4: Donnis Trio (folk rock)

Aug. 11: To be announced

Aug. 18: Hullabaloo (Organic kids folk)

Aug. 25: Dulaney and Company (Americana)

Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts.
(The lineup is subject to change at any time.)

For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

EventsNewsLocal NewsSolana Beach Sun
Linda McIntosh

Linda McIntosh used to lead a double life as a technical writer for an engineering company and a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune. Since joining the U-T in 2002, she has focused on writing North County community features and calendars. She also covers community news at Camp Pendleton. Linda has a master’s degree in English from the University of Chicago.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement