‘Concerts at the Cove’ series returns in Solana Beach

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern will host the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. June 23 to Aug. 25.

The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach.

This summer’s lineup:

June 23: Sergio D. Tala (Mediterranean guitar)

June 30: Slack Key Ohana with Polynesian Dancers

July 7: The Sully Band (R&B-blues)

July 14: Jimmy & Enrique (world music)

July 21: Fleetwood Max (tribute band)

July 28: Imagery Machine (indie-alternative)

Aug. 4: Donnis Trio (folk rock)

Aug. 11: To be announced

Aug. 18: Hullabaloo (Organic kids folk)

Aug. 25: Dulaney and Company (Americana)

Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts.

(The lineup is subject to change at any time.)

For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

