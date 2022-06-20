Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concerts return June 28

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Del Mar Foundation’s ever-popular Summer Twilight Concert series returns to Powerhouse Park on Tuesday, June 28, featuring local favorite The Sully Band. The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, The Donnis Trio, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. The Foundation has also scheduled two more concerts for this summer: On July 19, perennial favorite The Mighty Untouchables will headline, followed by renowned Rolling Stones tribute band The Rolling Heartbreakers on Aug. 23.

“We are so happy that the Twilight Concerts are back,” commented Betty Wheeler, president of the Del Mar Foundation. “This series has been such an important part of our community going back to the Foundation’s roots 40 years ago. After the past two years of isolation, it will be so wonderful to see neighbors and friends gathering at the beach to enjoy great music in an incomparable setting. We are grateful to the Foundation’s donors and volunteers, as well as the hardworking members of Del Mar’s Departments of Community Services and Public Works for making these concerts possible. And, of course, special thanks goes to Zel’s Del Mar, for their continuing sponsorship of the Zel’s Opening Act.”

For more information, go to www.delmarfoundation.org.