Tour of Buddhist relics comes to Solana Beach

The Jigme Lingpa Center, a San Diego nonprofit for Tibetan Buddhist practitioners, will bring the 21 Relic Tour to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Solana Beach from June 25-26.

Lama Lhanang, leader of the Jigme Lingpa Center, will be displaying relics that he has been gifted over the years.

The Lama’s collection of relics includes the “physical remains” or “personal effects” of great Buddhist masters and saints who lived hundreds and, in some cases, thousands of years ago.

According to event manager Mordy Levine, relics are a manifestation of these beings’ qualities, such as compassion and loving kindness.

“The relics exist to inspire people,” said Levine, a Rancho Santa Fe resident who co-authored the book “Tibetan Book of the Dead for Beginners” with Lhanang. “They teach compassion and impermanence.”

Levine said he previously managed an event like this in Florida years ago and they had huge crowds coming to see them. “It was jam-packed,” he said. “People come through to be inspired, they come for healing, there’s a lot of energy.”

Relics will be on display set up like a museum, in addition to items such as pieces of clothing, prayer shawls and Buddhist artwork. Levine is expecting a large turnout for the event, which was postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, June 25, an opening ceremony and talk will be held about the meaning and power of the relics at 2:30 p.m., prior to an open viewing session from 3:15-5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a talk on “Finding Happiness in Daily Life”.

On Sunday, June 26, the Lama will offer pet blessings with the relics from 3-4 p.m. and a Tibetan Healing Chod Ceremony will be held from 4:30-6 p.m.

“These sacred relics are from the Buddha, bodhisattvas and enlightened Buddhist masters,” said Lama Lhanang. “Anyone who comes to see them will benefit, because the sacred relics have energy to heal and remove negative karma... I am so happy to share them with the public during this difficult time to benefit world peace.”

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located at 1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach.

