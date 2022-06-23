Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

Michael Bollong will speak during Scripps Research’s “The Hunt for Regenerative Medicines” on Wednesday, June 29, online. (Don Boomer)

• Scripps Research presents “The Hunt for Regenerative Medicines” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, online. During the Front Row series lecture, Michael Bollong will share how his lab is using high-throughput technologies and large-scale chemistry techniques to search for medicines to accelerate the body’s natural healing powers. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• Warwick’s bookstore presents the HarperCollins book truck at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The converted ice cream truck will pull up in front of the store filled with prizes and story times for children and families. Free.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “kid folk” band Hullaballoo at 4 p.m. Friday, June 24, at 7555 Draper Ave. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Meditation teacher Erhard Vogel presents a “Nataraja Meditation and Yoga Center Open Lecture” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, June 27, online and at a private home in La Jolla. Vogel will cover how to direct your mind, emotions, body, senses, intellect and intuition to your advantage. Free; donations are accepted. Call (858) 395-4033 or email info@yogameditationnataraja.org for reservations and to receive the address.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to the public for all levels. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present an artist demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Local artist Beverly Brock will demonstrate acrylic pouring. Light refreshments will be served. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Geraldine Brooks at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, online. Brooks will discuss her new book, “Horse,” with author Michael Lewis. Free. warwicks.com/event/geraldine-brooks-2022

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Julie Clark at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Clark will discuss and sign her new book, “The Lies I Tell.” Free, or $27.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/clark-2022

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents the exhibit “#RetroColectiva” through Thursday, June 23, at Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The collection of works by UCSD Visual Arts Department Chairman Ricardo Dominguez draws on initiatives and art at the intersection of technology, political activism and critical theory. Free. Email galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• The La Jolla United Methodist Church chancel choir presents its Summer Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. The program will feature music from “Les Miserables,” followed by ice cream sundaes. Free; donations are accepted.

• AmateurPianists presents the 2022 San Diego International Piano Competition & Festival for Outstanding Amateurs from Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event is a showcase for amateur pianists 25 and older from all over the world to compete or perform. Free. AmateurPianists.org

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit includes drawings and steel sculptures. Free. tasendegallery.com

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents “Requiem for the Living — A Prayer for Rest” at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at 7715 Draper Ave. The church chancel choir will perform with an orchestra. Free. Registration is recommended. ljpres.org/concert-series

• Warwick’s bookstore presents La Jollan Blair Sadler at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Sadler will discuss his new book, “(P)Luck: Lessons We Learned for Improving Healthcare and the World,” co-written with his brother Alfred Sadler. Free, or $19.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/sadler-2022

• Adventures by the Book presents “The Second Husband: A Virtual Fireside Adventure” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, online. Author Kate White will discuss her new novel, “The Second Husband.” Free. bit.ly/ABBJune29

• BFree Studio presents “Painting and Clay: Abstracted Language” through Wednesday, June 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new works by John Ratajkowski, Sylvia Tello Trumbull and Richard Trumbull. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Art from the Garden” through Thursday, June 30, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibit features paintings of the Secret Garden Tour of La Jolla. Free.

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “Stars” through Saturday, July 30, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo show features large-scale works by Gary Lang. Free. quintgallery.com

Twelve artists have their work on display at the La Jolla Community Center through Friday, Aug. 5. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibition through Friday, Aug. 5, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Twelve artists are showing 70 pieces of work in a mixture of media including acrylic, oil, digital and photography. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

Galas & events

• San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, presents “Java with LaCava” at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Standley Park, 3585 Governor Drive, University City. The event is an opportunity to share thoughts and questions about neighborhood and citywide issues. Free.

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆