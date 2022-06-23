Share
Del Mar Foundation to hold 4th of July Parade

Participants at the 2019 Del Mar Foundation 4th of July Parade.
Participants at the 2019 Del Mar Foundation 4th of July Parade.

(Jon Clark

)
The Del Mar Foundation invites all residents to come to Powerhouse Park on July 4 to participate in Del Mar’s 4th of July parade, returning this year after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. at Powerhouse Park. Wear red, white and blue and decorate bikes and strollers for the parade. Afterwards, enjoy refreshments, meet Uncle Sam, and compete in a bubblegum blowing contest.

Check DMF’s website at www.delmarfoundation.org for updated information as details are finalized for this iconic Del Mar event.

