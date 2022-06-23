Del Mar Foundation to hold 4th of July Parade

The Del Mar Foundation invites all residents to come to Powerhouse Park on July 4 to participate in Del Mar’s 4th of July parade, returning this year after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. at Powerhouse Park. Wear red, white and blue and decorate bikes and strollers for the parade. Afterwards, enjoy refreshments, meet Uncle Sam, and compete in a bubblegum blowing contest.

Check DMF’s website at www.delmarfoundation.org for updated information as details are finalized for this iconic Del Mar event.