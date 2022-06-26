Book talk with author Madhushree Ghosh to be held virtually June 30

A discussion about Khabaar, a food memoir and personal narrative that braids the global journeys of South Asian food through immigration, migration, and indenture, will be held virtually with the author Madhushree Ghosh at 2 p.m. on June 30. The discussion is co-sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections’ Page Turners and the Del Mar Library’s Book Talk groups. Ghosh, a resident of San Diego County, will be the featured guest and discuss her new book. Lisa Fugard, a notable New York Times author, will be moderating the discussion.

The cover of “Khabaar: An Immigrant Journey of Food, Memory, and Family”

(Courtesy)

Registration is required. Those interested in attending will find the registration link at dmcc.cc/calendar, or they may call the DMCC office at (858) 792-7565 to receive assistance.

Ghosh’s work is focused on food, immigrant journeys, social justice in particular, about women of color in science. Gosh’s work has been Pushcart-nominated and was the 2020 Notable Mention in Best American Essays in Food Writing. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, Longreads, Catapult, Guernica, BOMB magazine, Panorama, The Rumpus, DAME, Hippocampus and others. Gosh has a PhD in biochemistry, and actively mentors emerging women leaders in science and works in global oncology diagnostics.