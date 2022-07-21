International Composers Symposium returns to Del Mar Aug. 1-14

The third season of the Del Mar International Composers Symposium (DMICS) will take place Aug. 1-14, including four concerts featuring new music by DMICS’ composition fellows, performed by its artists-in-residence: The Hausmann Quartet (Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., Del Mar Town Hall), Hub New Music (Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Powerhouse Community Center), Konstantin Soukhovetski (Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church), and the FF Collective (Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., St. Peter’s). For more information and tickets: www.delmarcomposers.org.

DMICS gives composers and performers a space to collaborate intimately on the creation and presentation of new works, while inviting the public to experience that process first-hand through concerts, open rehearsals, and sessions with symposium participants. Founded in 2019 by award-winning composer Jordan Kuspa, the symposium expanded in 2021 to include a student program that allows talented students to study and work with DMICS’ composition faculty and fellows. DMICS’ lead sponsor is the Del Mar Foundation, which has supported DMICS since its inception with grants and fiscal sponsorship.

