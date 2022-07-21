July 21: Upcoming local and regional events

‘Carney Magic’ coming to North Coast Rep

Carney Magic will run Aug. 8-9, starting at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre.

(Courtesy of North Coast Rep)

Comedian, actor, and sleight of hand virtuoso John Carney returns to North Coast Rep in his one-man show: Carney Magic, Aug. 8-9, at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre.

The show is a charming, hilarious and astounding theatrical experience with everything from story telling, personal stories and magic. From silly to sentimental, Carney Magic expertly weaves likable characters with magic and mind-blowing slight of hand to deliver a performance that will amaze and delight.

Honored by Hollywood’s Magic Castle, and the Academy of Magical Arts’ prestigious Performing Masters Fellowship, Carney’s engaging wit and dazzling talent have landed him appearances on “Jerry Seinfeld’s HBO Special,” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Carney is also an accomplished actor, with featured appearances on such TV shows as “Spin City” and “Two and a Half Men”, as well as numerous sketch comedy shows, plays, and theatrical productions. He has lectured extensively throughout the world, and his books “Magic by Design”, “Carneycopia”, and “The Book of Secrets” are considered modern classics in instruction of the art form. A family-friendly show.

Visit northcoastrep.org for tickets or call the box office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to hold outdoor shows

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents William Shakespeare’s emotionally expressive comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” as its next student production. Performances run July 21-23 at San Diego Botanic Garden (300 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas, 92024); July 28-30 at the Birdwing Amphitheatre Open Air Classroom (3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, 92014); and Aug. 4-6 at La Colonia Park (715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach, 92075), with all show times at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free at all venues. No advance reservations are needed. Bringing your own outdoor seating or blankets is recommended. Visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Basket & Gourd classes at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum

Members and non-members are invited to to take a class at the Misti Washington Gourd and Basket Guild’s annual Basket and Gourd Class Day on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This is an opportunity to learn from talented Guild members Cookie Hanson (Fun With Knotless Netting), Sue Kamin (Pine Needle Jewelry), and Carol Lang (Pine Needle Basketry Around A Found Object).

Students will bring their own lunch and class tools and supplies as outlined in the class descriptions at baskets-gourds.com/classes. Classes will be held outdoors under a covered patio at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas — next door to the San Diego Botanic Garden. Turn onto Ecke Ranch Road to access driveway.

The Misti Washington Gourd and Basket Guild meets on the first Sunday of each month at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum and offers a variety of events and weaving support to its members at all levels. For more information on the Guild and to learn about the Gourd and Basket Weekend at the Green Oak Ranch, Vista, April 21-23, 2023 (hosted by Los Angeles Basketry Guild and Misti Washington Gourd & Basket Guild), go to Baskets-Gourds.com /classes or email president@baskets-gourds.com.

Science Seminar series starts

The San Diego Botanic Gardens hosts a Science Seminar series 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 22, and on the fourth Friday of each month. The series includes presentations on research and discoveries about plants. Visit sdbgarden.org.

Animal shelter Teen Foster Program

The Teen Foster Program at Rancho Coastal Humane Society gives teenagers 15 and older a chance to work hands-on with animals at the shelter while they earn service hours for their school or other organization. The average length of stay of animals in foster care is 4 to 6 weeks. Training and parent approval are required. Visit rchumanesociety.org/foster.

Carmel Valley Recreation Center Swim Safer Pool Party

The Carmel Valley Recreation Center will hold a “Swim Safer Pool Party” as part of National Drowning Prevention Week on Saturday, July 23, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. All events are open to the public and free of charge. Come enjoy water safety activities, resource booths, refreshments, and fun. Call (858)552-1623 for more information. Address: 3777 Townsgate Dr, San Diego, 92130.

Garden offers $1 entry for people in need

The San Diego Botanic Garden joined Museums for All, an access program to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums and other collections. Museums for All supports those receiving food assistance benefits by providing admission to the garden for $1 per person, for groups of up to four people, with a state-issued SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card or a Women, Infants, & Children card and valid photo ID. Visit sdbgarden.org.

Gelson’s presents virtual wine tasting

Gelson’s is holding a virtual wine tasting event in partnership with Sanford Winery & Vineyards, home to the oldest Pinot Noir vines in Santa Barbara County. The virtual tasting will take place on July 28 at 6 p.m. The price of admission is $25.99 and includes the custom Cheese & Charcuterie Plate for two. Guests can RSVP by pre-paying for Gelson’s custom Cheese & Charcuterie Plate at www. gelsons.com/Sanford. The last day to RSVP is July 24. Final details including the Zoom link will be available upon registration.

LITVAKdance: Dancing Outdoors Take 2 set for July 30

LITVAKdance will host an evening of live dance, music, art and libations in the gardens at ICA San Diego North in Encinitas. The event will be held Saturday, July 30, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. LITVAKdance performs alongside guest companies from Los Angeles to Tijuana in its second annual “Dancing Outdoors” event. See live music by Mariachi Champaña Nevin, peruse art exhibitions by Aaron Glasson and ICA/SD resident artist Minerva Cuervas, and enjoy the beautiful outdoor setting, all with a drink in hand. For tickets go to: litvakdance.ticketleap.com/dancing-outdoorstake2/

For more information, visit LITVAKdance.org/performs

San Diego Junior Theatre presents ‘Head Over Heels’

San Diego Junior Theatre in Balboa Park presents the San Diego Premiere of Head Over Heels, the sixth and final show of its 74th season. An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey where they are faced with mistaken identities, love triangles, and self-discovery. This fearlessly fresh new musical comedy from music legends The Go-Go’s includes the hit songs “We Got The Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation” and many more. Head Over Heels will run from July 29 – Aug. 14, and is recommended for ages 12+ for mature content and themes.

For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern is hosting the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. now to Aug. 25.

The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach. Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts. For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

‘What’s Inside That Sexy Brain of Yours’ at North Coast Rep

Variety Nights at North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “a night of laughter and mind-blowing mystery” at “What’s Inside That Sexy Brain of Yours” featuring De’Anna Nunez (www.deannanunez.com) on Monday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. Nunez invites members of her audience to journey through their imagination in hypnosis. Nunez has appeared on more than 250 stages across the world. North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive Solana Beach, 92075. Tickets can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org or at the Box Office (858) 481-1055.

The Remarkable Mister Holmes at North Coast Rep

North Coast Rep will present a world premiere of the musical murder mystery comedy The Remarkable Mister Holmes July 20-Aug. 21. It’s London in the 1890s. The city is besieged with a series of baffling crimes that only the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes and his new assistant can solve. Not only do they sleuth and scrutinize – they also sing! From the nimble minds of beloved performer Omri Schein and North Coast Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein with music by Daniel Lincoln, comes this fast-paced, outrageous, often irreverent, but loving, tribute to the original Arthur Conan Doyle tales.

There will be a talkback with actors and director on July 29 after the performance. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Bands announced for Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced the nine bands to play at numerous locations for the 33rd Annual Taste of Encinitas on Aug. 2 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., presented by Ting Wireless. The musicians will entertain the 1,400-plus attendees that stroll South Coast Hwy 101 sampling food from 15+ restaurants and wine and beer from 20+ Sip Stops in Downtown Encinitas.

Visit www.encinitas101.com for the list of bands that will perform at the event, for more information and to purchase tickets online. Tickets are also available at the E101 office (818 S. Coast Hwy 101). Same day tickets (if available) will be $50, but the event typically sells out in advance.

Summer and Songs series on Thursdays

The “Summer and Songs” series has returned to the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Thursday nights which started June 23 and goes through Aug. 25. The lineup includes some of the best local talent in San Diego. The free, family-friendly events will be held in the Village Square from 6-8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, takeout, or enjoy dining at a Village eatery. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit phrvillage.com

One Paseo’s Moonlight Cinema

One Paseo’s outdoor movie series Moonlight Cinema continues every Saturday in July. July 23: “Jungle Cruise” and July 30: “Sing 2”. The movies take place from 7-9 p.m. on One Paseo’s Lawn, adjacent to Harland Brewing.

Piazza Carmel movie nights

Pizza Carmel shopping center is hosting movie nights throughout July: Sing 2” on Wednesday, July 27. Kids crafts and entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. at 3810 Valley Centre Drive.