Help San Diego del Norte Chapter of National Charity League alleviate hunger in San Diego

The San Diego del Norte Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. is working with the Hand Up Food Pantry to help alleviate food insecurity for local families. All are encouraged to help by adding a few canned and/or non-perishable items to your shopping list.

Suggested donation items include:

- Canned goods: Tuna, chicken, meat, fruits, vegetables, broth.

- Boxed items: Baking mixes, mac and cheese, whole grain crackers, cereal, rice, pasta, boxed milk.

- General items: Peanut butter, ramen, granola, protein bars.

Diapers are also especially needed. Every donation helps.

Canned goods are being collected now through Aug. 6.

Look for Saturday and Sunday collection sites from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Vons at the Lomas Santa Fe Plaza in Solana Beach (931 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., 92075) and at Ralphs in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center in Carmel Valley (12925 El Camino Real, 92130).

Also, for more information or if you would like to coordinate a drive in your neighborhood contact the NCL San Diego del Norte Chapter at wecandrivedelnorte@gmail.com and chapter members will pick up from your location.

Your support and contributions will enable the chapter to improve the conditions of those in need in the community.

If you are interested in learning more about National Charity League, visit nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/sandiegodelnorte