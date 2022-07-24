Easy Wind plays Jerry Garcia tribute show on July 29

Easy Wind, a local Grateful Dead tribute band, will play their 7th Annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Celebration on Friday, July 29 at Del Mar Social in Sorrento Valley.

The concert will open with Jerry Garcia cover band Mystery Train, followed by two big sets of Grateful Dead tunes with Easy Wind.

The Easy Wind band is led by Patrick Brown, a Carmel Valley real estate broker, and includes San Diego musicians Dominic Estes, David Issac, Chase Pado and Rosy Dawn.

This will be an outdoor, all-ages show with lounge space indoors. Del Mar Social will be offering classic Shakedown Street gourmet grilled cheese and other grub. Beer and other drinks will also be offered. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Purchase pre-sale tickets at bit.ly/3PkxQgF. Del Mar Social is located at 444 Tripp Court, Suite A2 in Sorrento Valley.