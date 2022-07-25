Morgan Run lecture series presents ‘Know Thyself at Menopause and Beyond’

The Doris Howell Foundation will present “Know Thyself at Menopause and Beyond: Knowledge is Power” at its lecture series event on Friday, Aug. 5 at Morgan Run Club & Resort. The 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. event will feature keynote speakers Kathryn Macaulay, M.D. and Andrea Z. LaCroix, Ph.D. who will discuss major new research findings about menopause and how to manage it with a newly created resource called mymenoplan.org.

Dr. Kathryn Macaulay

(Courtesy of UC San Diego Health)

Macaulay is the director at the UCSD Menopause Health Program and clinical professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at UC San Diego Health. Her expertise is in caring for peri-menopausal and menopausal women, and she also has extensive experience in hormone therapy.

Andrea Z. LaCroix (Courtesy of UC San Diego Health)

LaCroix is a distinguished professor of epidemiology and director at the Women’s Health Center of Excellence at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at UCSD. She has an extensive research program devoted to studies on factors associated with healthy aging in postmenopausal women.

The Doris Howell Foundation for Women’s Health Research is dedicated to making a long-term, positive impact on women’s health. The event costs $60 and includes lunch. Registration must be made by July 29 at howellfoundation.org/upcoming-event. Morgan Run is located at 5690 Cancha de Golf in Rancho Santa Fe.

