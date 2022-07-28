One Paseo presents Summer Surf Fest on Aug. 7
On Saturday, Aug. 7, One Paseo in Carmel Valley is hosting a Summer Surf Fest to celebrate San Diego surf culture and the local beach community.
The surf-centric event will take place from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature live music by Woodie and the Longboards, a classic car show provided by San Diego Woodies, a local ecology pop-up with Wild Coast, Surfrider Foundation and the Los Peñasquitos Lagoon Foundation, and an art installation by local artists. The all-ages event will also include a kids zone, beach games and more. While there, check out One Paseo’s summer pop-up Aloha Collection, which recently opened its first retail store in Encinitas.
One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Pl, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit www.onepaseo.com.
