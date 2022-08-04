San Diego Beer Week kick-off event comes to Del Mar this fall

The San Diego Brewers Guild has moved Guild Fest, its traditional San Diego Beer Week kick-off party, from downtown to Del Mar this year. The festival for the independent craft beer scene will be held at Surf Sports Park on Saturday, Nov. 5 as part of the Guild’s 14th-Annual Beer Week Nov. 4-13.

Guild Fest had been held downtown since its inception in 2005. This will be the first in-person Guild Fest since 2019, featuring tastes from over 60 breweries, food trucks and live music.

“As we continue to re-emerge from the pandemic, we felt it was time for a fresh start for our signature event,” said Paige McWey Acers, executive director in a news release. “The beauty of Del Mar and the clean ocean air speak for itself and will only make this wonderful fall tradition in America’s Finest City that much better. We have so many wonderful Guild members and their loyal followers in North County, so this finally gives them all an opportunity for a quicker commute to the event. We can’t wait to see thousands of beer enthusiasts gather where the hops meet the turf down at old Del Mar.”

Tickets are already available and can be purchased at www.sdbeer.com/guildfest.