Ovation Theatre’s musical comedy ‘The Addams Family’ featuring local youth is a fun hit

Ovation Theatre’s production of the musical comedy “The Addams Family” is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. Packed with clever humor, high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and an incredible cast, children and adults alike will love this hilariously heartwarming story of family, secrets, and love.

Mia Rivera, a junior at San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, is a standout as Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has grown up and fallen in love with a “normal” young man. As she confides in her father, Gomez Addams - skillfully played by Canyon Crest Academy graduate Nick Siljander - navigates the delicate dance between keeping a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia, and supporting his only daughter. But everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

La Costa Canyon graduate Reese Taylor is magnificent as Morticia, delivering powerful dance and vocals reminiscent of Broadway’s best. And fellow LCC grad Sean Sullivan is delightful as eccentric Uncle Fester. Rounding out the cast are Asher Ross (Oak Crest Middle) as Pugsley, Ben Koesling (San Dieguito Academy) as Lurch, Dylan Baurle (Cal Poly SLO) as Lucas, Ben Garon (Coastal Academy grad) as Mal, Sophia Chan (Pacific Ridge grad) as Alice, and Lexi Hoffman (UCI Freshman) as Grandma.

Remaining performances run Aug 12-14 at at the Howard Brubeck Theatre at Palomar College, San Marcos. For tickets and more information www.ovationtheatre.org, call (760) 487-8568, email info@ovationtheatre.org Based in Encinitas, Ovation Theatre is a 501(c)(3) serving North County San Diego and beyond.