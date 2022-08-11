Festival of the Arts comes to Surf Sports Park in September

The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park in Del Mar on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11. The festival moved permanently to the San Diego Surf Sports Park last year.

Guests are encouraged to come out and enjoy this prestigious juried festival, now in its 36th year. The 21 and up event showcases stunning works of painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media from more than 150 world-renowned artists.

Ticket sales (starting at $13), a silent auction and wine and beer sales all benefit local adaptive sports programs supporting thousands of San Diegans with disabilities. Through this fundraiser, the San Diego Festival of the Arts Foundation, Inc. has raised more than $2.7 million for this cause since 1987.

Beyond the selection of art on display available for purchase, guests will be able to enjoy live music and entertainment both days, a selection of outdoor lawn games and a variety of cuisine options from gourmet wood-fired pizza to BBQ and more.

Tickets available are available at festivalofthearts.org/tickets

