Aug. 11: Upcoming local and regional events

Free Willy Wonka show to be presented in Solana Beach

The Solana Beach Community Theater is presenting a free performance of its summer camp show of “Willy Wonka” on Friday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach.

“The actors have been working super hard on the show” stated director Jolene Bogard. “And they have made all the sets and props and ‘special effects’. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The production features many “wow” factors such as an expanding Violet, a chocolate fountain and many others. This free show is for all ages and all are encouraged to come, bring your own chair and enjoy the show in true summer fashion. The group aims to hand out free candy and coupons to local businesses. It’s free and kid-friendly.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert

The next Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, Folklorick, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction, The Rolling Heartbreakers, at 7 p.m.

The Rolling Heartbreakers is a Rolling Stones and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band. For more information, go to delmarfoundation.org.

Grange Garden grand opening celebration in Solana Beach

A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, for Grange Garden in the Cedros Avenue Design District. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting taking place at 11 a.m. Other activities at the event include a baby bunny petting zoo, DIY rock painting kids’ station, Crepes food truck, 20 percent off all in-shop purchases on the day of the event, and more.

The event will be hosted by Melissa Biggs Clark, formerly of “Baywatch” fame, the Grange Garden staff, and the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce. Grange Garden is a new outdoor concept shop that introduces garden design, preserved floral, home décor and craft coffee all into one, unified space. This fun-filled event will take place at the outdoor nursery/shop just across the street from the Muttropolis pet shop. Address: 240 S Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. Visit grangegarden.com for more information.

Del Mar Kiwanis-Sheila McDonnell Memorial 29th Annual Day at the Races event

The Del Mar Kiwanis-Sheila McDonnell Memorial 29th Annual Day at the Races event will be held Friday, Sept. 2, from 1:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s Star Fiddle Sky Room.

The event will benefit Rady Children’s Hospital’s Peckham Center; Randy Jones Foundation, which helps kids of military deployed parents; and the Don Diego Foundation in support of Title 1 school kids with their “Plant,Grow, Eat” Program.

The Sept. 2 event will include entrance, buffet, official racing program, 50-50 raffle, silent auction, door prizes and a no-host bar. Tickets are $100 per person. Buffet is served between 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at 2022delmarkiwanis.eventbrite.com To buy tickets via mail send check for tickets send check to: Del Mar Kiwanis Attn: Steve Gardella, 4049 Carmel View Road #80, San Diego, CA 92130. For more information email Steve Gardella at sgardella@ucsd.edu

Pacific Coast Harmony to host special guest night

Pacific Coast Harmony, an award-winning 4-part harmony a cappella ensemble, is hosting a special guest night Monday Aug. 22, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pappas Hall, below the church at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, 92007.

This is a great opportunity for people who love to sing to enjoy some fun, inclusive musical activities. Visitors may just enjoy watching the rehearsal or are welcome to join in. Guest books are provided with music to help guests sing along. Music reading skills are not required. Learning the music is signiﬁcantly aided by professionally-created audio tracks.

Pacific Coast Harmony is an a cappella ensemble based in Encinitas, under the direction of Bonnie McKibben, an award-winning director, quartet champion, and recording artist. PCH is a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

For more information, visit PacificCoastharmony.org or call (619) 427-6669.

Uncorked Wine Festival

Upcoming events at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club include the Uncorked Wine Festival on Aug. 13, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy over 100 wines and champagnes from around the globe, sample from top local food trucks and enjoy music while watching the races from the Stretch Run. This event benefits Urban Surf 4 Kids, a local nonprofit organization that helps at risk and foster children through water and surf therapy. For ages 21 and over. Visit dmtc.com/calendar/detail/wine for tickets and more information.

6th Annual Festival of Books

Join in person and virtually for The San Diego Union-Tribune’s 6th Annual Festival of Books to be held Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and presented by the University of San Diego.

The Festival of Books, hosted on the University of San Diego campus, is an event for book lovers of all ages. Enjoy workshops, activities, photo booths, live entertainment, discussions with award-winning authors and more!

General admission is free. Registration is strongly encouraged. Certain author panels will require tickets. Go to bit.ly/3vPVKZG for tickets and registration. Carmel Valley author Janice Coy will be at the event’s Author Alley with her six fiction books to sell as well as a seventh newly published novella.

North Coast Rep extends run of “The Remarkable Mister Holmes”

North Coast Repertory Theatre’s world premiere madcap musical comedy murder mystery “The Remarkable Mister Holmes” has now been extended by popular demand through Aug. 28. Call (858)481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Shark Lab at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s August Nature Discovery Series will be a presentation by California State University Long Beach of its Shark Lab Shack. The public event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is free and suitable for all ages. There will also be a beach scavenger hunt for children. Meet at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve North Beach parking lot, behind the restrooms. Visit torreypine.org. 12600 North Torrey Pines Road.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold family event ‘All About Eggs’

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. titled “All About Eggs”, presented by BLF Docent, Kathy Dickey and Barbara Wallach. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids. Come and learn all about bird and other kinds of eggs, such as insects, spiders and reptiles. Meet at the picnic tables next to the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

One Paseo’s Kids Happy Hour

Taking place every Thursday through Aug. 25, One Paseo will host a Kids Happy Hour seriesfrom 3 to 5 p.m including kid-friendly entertainment and snacks from the center’s eateries. Upcoming offerings include bubbles on Aug. 11 and a magic show on Aug. 18. A full schedule can be found at onepaseo.com/events/kidshappyhour

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern is hosting the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. now to Aug. 25.

The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach. Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts. For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call (858)720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

Summer and Song series at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

The “Summer and Songs” series has returned to the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Thursday nights through Aug. 25. The lineup includes some of the best local talent in San Diego. The free, family-friendly events will be held in the Village Square from 6-8 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, takeout, or enjoy dining at a Village eatery. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway. Visit phrvillage.com

Free Summer Sunset jazz concert at Village Church

A special Sunday evening jazz concert on the Village Church patio in Rancho Santa Fe will feature celebrated jazz musician Dante Fire on Aug.14 from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. Fire is known for transcending genres to consistently showcase music of quality and distinction. He has performed with several Grammy winners and his work has been featured on more than 20 albums. You are welcome to bring a picnic dinner or enjoy food from Aunty Lynne’s Pacific Rim Food Truck. This family-friendly, no-cost event is open to everyone. Table seating is limited, so beach chairs and blankets are encouraged. The Village Church is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho anta Fe. More information: villagechurch.org/summer-sunset-jazz or email jacosta@villagechurch.org.

Encinitas historic bus tour to include Bumann Ranch

The Encinitas Preservation Association will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum and a drive through the old Ecke Poinsettia Farm. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the historic Bumann Ranch which was homesteaded in 1886. This ranch has been carefully preserved and represents rural life in the late 1800s and early 1900s. This is an extraordinary opportunity to see a working ranch with many historic buildings. Three generations of the Bumann family have called this home for the past 125 years. The buildings and contents are totally original and unchanged. Of the many Encinitas homestead ranches that once dotted the back country, this is the only one to survive into the 21st century.

Each ticket supports the preservation of two of Encinitas’ most iconic historical buildings, the Boathouses. The EPA acquired the SS Moonlight and SS Encinitas in 2008 in order to maintain them and make sure they remain in place for future generations.

Tickets are available for $50 each. They may be purchased through eventbrite.com. The tour will depart in Encinitas from the 1883 School House at F Street and 4th Street at 9 a.m. and return at 1 p.m. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour. Parking will be available at Pacific View.