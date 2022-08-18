Aug. 18: Local and regional events

North Coast Rep begins new season with ‘Annabella in July’

The world premiere of “Annabella in July” inaugurates North Coast Repertory Theatre’s eclectic Season 41, starting Sept. 7. Penned by Richard Strand of last season’s smash-hit Ben Butler, this comedic fantasy transforms a ski resort during the off-season into a strangely magical environment of self-discovery. This funny and insightful new work poses questions of identity and perception that will have audiences laughing out loud, while simultaneously examining the hopes and dreams of their own lives.

Performances begin Wednesday, Sept. 7 and run through Sunday, Oct. 2. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Sept. 16, with the cast and artistic director. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org for tickets, schedules and more information.

Taco & Beer Festival

Upcoming events at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club include the Del Mar Taco & Beer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at Seaside Cabbana. The event features more than 50 local and regional brews and seltzers, tequila sampling, and tasty tacos from some of the best taco shops in town. Tickets are 21 & up only. In addition, VIP tickets will also receive early event entry at 1 p.m. and 2 tacos. Additional tacos and beers are available for purchase. For more information and tickets, visit dmtc.com/calendar/detail/tacos

Taste of New Orleans

Another event at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will be Taste of New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Seaside Cabana. The South meets the West in an epic celebration of New Orleans culture. Enjoy authentic Cajun cuisine, including gumbo, po’boys, beignets, and jambalaya and wash it down with hurricanes, daiquiris and local beers. The Big Easy experience will also include live Cajun music, bead vendors and face painters. Tickets include track admission, racing program and tipsheet, five New Orleans themed drink or beer tasters, live music and trackside viewing area. Visit dmtc.com/calendar/detail/NewOrleans for more information.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert

The next Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, Folklorick, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction, The Rolling Heartbreakers, at 7 p.m.

The Rolling Heartbreakers is a Rolling Stones and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band. For more information, go to delmarfoundation.org.

Movies in the Park at San Dieguito

Movies in the Park will come to San Dieguito County Park on Friday, Aug. 26 with a 6 p.m. outdoor screening of “The Princess Bride”. Pre-movie activities will include a free arts and crafts project and there will also be an ice cream truck. Parking within the park is a $3 parking fee but free parking can also be found outside the park along the street. The park is located at 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

Solana Beach Concerts at the Cove

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern is hosting the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. now to Aug. 25. (Hullabaloo performs on Aug. 18 and Dulaney and Company performs on Aug. 25.)

The concert series offers community members, especially families, a variety of musical styles in an outdoor setting by the beach. Bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics. Admission is free. No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQ’s allowed during concerts. For more information, visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call (858)720-2453. Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.

Del Mar Kiwanis-Sheila McDonnell Memorial 29th Annual Day at the Races event

The Del Mar Kiwanis-Sheila McDonnell Memorial 29th Annual Day at the Races event will be held Friday, Sept. 2, from 1:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s Star Fiddle Sky Room.

The event will benefit Rady Children’s Hospital’s Peckham Center; Randy Jones Foundation, which helps kids of military deployed parents; and the Don Diego Foundation in support of Title 1 school kids with their “Plant,Grow, Eat” Program.

The Sept. 2 event will include entrance, buffet, official racing program, 50-50 raffle, silent auction, door prizes and a no-host bar. Tickets are $100 per person. Buffet is served between 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Purchase tickets online at 2022delmarkiwanis.eventbrite.com To buy tickets via mail send check for tickets send check to: Del Mar Kiwanis Attn: Steve Gardella, 4049 Carmel View Road #80, San Diego, CA 92130. For more information email Steve Gardella at sgardella@ucsd.edu

One Paseo’s Kids Happy Hour

Taking place every Thursday through Aug. 25, One Paseo will host a Kids Happy Hour seriesfrom 3 to 5 p.m including kid-friendly entertainment and snacks from the center’s eateries. Upcoming offerings include bubbles on Aug. 11 and a magic show on Aug. 18. A full schedule can be found at onepaseo.com/events/kidshappyhour